All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 201 South Park View Street - 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
201 South Park View Street - 203
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:11 PM

201 South Park View Street - 203

201 South Park View Street · (424) 527-8975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

201 South Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL:
ONE MONTH FREE RENT, APPLY TODAY & MOVE IN TOMORROW!

Welcome to our amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with a great view to Downtown Los Angeles!
We offer a luxury style apartment in the city of Los Angeles. Imagine getting out of work and heading over to your place with an amazing spacious layout with great amenities where you can call home.
Being in the heart of Los Angeles where there are many shops and restaurants within a walking distance making this a prime location live. Not only is there shops and restaurants nearby, Downtown LA is only a 5 minute drive where you would be able to enjoy the night life and many social events. Conveniently located near freeway entrance which can take you anywhere.

***During these difficult times, we will be happy to accommodate by providing virtual 3D tours.***

VIRTUAL TOUR:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=o6X3mVdcSoW&mls=1

HIGH WALK SCORE: 84
https://www.walkscore.com/score/201-s-park-view-st-los-angeles-ca-90057

KEY FEATURES:
-Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laminate Flooring
-Central Air Conditioning
- Natural Lighting
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Newly Renovated Apartment
- Online Application & payments
- Onsite assigned Parking

For more information or to schedule an appointment please call Oscar at (424) 527-8975.

Apply Now:
https://thebokehgroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 South Park View Street - 203 have any available units?
201 South Park View Street - 203 has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 South Park View Street - 203 have?
Some of 201 South Park View Street - 203's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 South Park View Street - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
201 South Park View Street - 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 South Park View Street - 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 South Park View Street - 203 is pet friendly.
Does 201 South Park View Street - 203 offer parking?
Yes, 201 South Park View Street - 203 does offer parking.
Does 201 South Park View Street - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 South Park View Street - 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 South Park View Street - 203 have a pool?
No, 201 South Park View Street - 203 does not have a pool.
Does 201 South Park View Street - 203 have accessible units?
No, 201 South Park View Street - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 South Park View Street - 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 South Park View Street - 203 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 201 South Park View Street - 203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity