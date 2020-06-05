201 South Park View Street - 203

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL:

ONE MONTH FREE RENT, APPLY TODAY & MOVE IN TOMORROW!



Welcome to our amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with a great view to Downtown Los Angeles!

We offer a luxury style apartment in the city of Los Angeles. Imagine getting out of work and heading over to your place with an amazing spacious layout with great amenities where you can call home.

Being in the heart of Los Angeles where there are many shops and restaurants within a walking distance making this a prime location live. Not only is there shops and restaurants nearby, Downtown LA is only a 5 minute drive where you would be able to enjoy the night life and many social events. Conveniently located near freeway entrance which can take you anywhere.



***During these difficult times, we will be happy to accommodate by providing virtual 3D tours.***



VIRTUAL TOUR:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=o6X3mVdcSoW&mls=1



HIGH WALK SCORE: 84

https://www.walkscore.com/score/201-s-park-view-st-los-angeles-ca-90057



KEY FEATURES:

-Stainless Steel Appliances

- Laminate Flooring

-Central Air Conditioning

- Natural Lighting

- Washer/Dryer in Unit

- Newly Renovated Apartment

- Online Application & payments

- Onsite assigned Parking



For more information or to schedule an appointment please call Oscar at (424) 527-8975.



Apply Now:

https://thebokehgroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/