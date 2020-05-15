201 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

Located directly across from the Pacific Ocean, within the full-service Ocean Towers Condos, this contemporary, newly renovated unit is outfitted with designer finishes, luxurious amenities, and ocean and mountain views. The open floor plan seamlessly combines all living spaces, including the living room, dining area, ocean-view patio, wet bar, kitchen, and office, which can serve as a third bedroom. All rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, maximizing views and natural light. Prime location, walking distance to the beach and Santa Monica's finest shops and restaurants. Building amenities include security, 24-hour valet, gym and pool. California coastal condo living at its finest.