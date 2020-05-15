All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:53 PM

201 OCEAN Avenue

201 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

201 Ocean Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
valet service
Located directly across from the Pacific Ocean, within the full-service Ocean Towers Condos, this contemporary, newly renovated unit is outfitted with designer finishes, luxurious amenities, and ocean and mountain views. The open floor plan seamlessly combines all living spaces, including the living room, dining area, ocean-view patio, wet bar, kitchen, and office, which can serve as a third bedroom. All rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, maximizing views and natural light. Prime location, walking distance to the beach and Santa Monica's finest shops and restaurants. Building amenities include security, 24-hour valet, gym and pool. California coastal condo living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
201 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 201 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 OCEAN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 201 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
No, 201 OCEAN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 OCEAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 201 OCEAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
