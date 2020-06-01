All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1964 Preston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1964 Preston Avenue
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM

1964 Preston Avenue

1964 Preston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1964 Preston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
1 year lease
Available December 1, 2019
$2,750/mo
Security Deposit: $2,750
(Unfurnished)

Description:
Built in 1929, this charming spanish style home is a private retreat located in the heart of Echo Park sitting atop the hills, nestled in both nature and city landscapes. Part of a four-plex, the vibe here is down to earth and communal. The neighbors are friendly and look out for each other - it’s totally normal here to say, “hello,” or strike up a conversation. This 1+1 apartment is the perfect home for those who appreciate community, enjoy spending time outdoors and accessibility to an abundance of nearby cafes, coffee shops, boutiques, yoga/pilates studios and some of the best restaurants in LA. There are three outdoor patios: a (soon to be newly renovated) enclosed front patio shaded by a whimsical lush tree and potted succulents, a back entrance balcony style patio perfect for a bistro table and morning coffee and a shared outdoor dining table with a BBQ grill. Watch a family of squirrels jump from tree to tree or the hummingbirds that frequent the property. The apartment features hardwood and tiled floors, original art deco light fixtures, spacious bedroom, a bright bathroom and a (soon to be) newly renovated kitchen. All rooms feature dimmable lights and plenty of natural light from large windows. There is a basement for storage and one x-tra small driveway parking spot.
(Unit will be unfurnished, renovated & clean)

Pets:
Will consider pets (*Additional Pet Deposit / Fees Apply)

***NO SMOKING***

Amenities:
Central Heating, Oven, Refrigerator, (2) Private Outdoor Patios, a shared outdoor dining patio with bbq, Water, Sewage, 1 Driveway Parking Spot (for XSMALL car only - bmw i3, fiat, mini, vw beetle, honda fit, etc)

(**No Central A/C, No washer/dryer)

Neighborhood:
Enjoy a sense of community in this wonderfully eclectic and artistic residential neighborhood with walking distance to yoga and pilates studios, coffee shops, boutiques, art galleries, cafes, laundromats and dry cleaners, hair salons, organic local grocery store, live music entertainment, Dodger Stadium, restaurants and trails around Elysian Park and the stunning Echo Park Lake. Easy access to the 101, 2, 5, 134, and 110 Freeways. Easy access to Silverlake, Downtown L.A., Atwater Village, Los Feliz, Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1964 Preston Avenue have any available units?
1964 Preston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1964 Preston Avenue have?
Some of 1964 Preston Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1964 Preston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1964 Preston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1964 Preston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1964 Preston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1964 Preston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1964 Preston Avenue offers parking.
Does 1964 Preston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1964 Preston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1964 Preston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1964 Preston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1964 Preston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1964 Preston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1964 Preston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1964 Preston Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College