1964 Preston Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

1 year lease

Available December 1, 2019

$2,750/mo

Security Deposit: $2,750

(Unfurnished)



Description:

Built in 1929, this charming spanish style home is a private retreat located in the heart of Echo Park sitting atop the hills, nestled in both nature and city landscapes. Part of a four-plex, the vibe here is down to earth and communal. The neighbors are friendly and look out for each other - it’s totally normal here to say, “hello,” or strike up a conversation. This 1+1 apartment is the perfect home for those who appreciate community, enjoy spending time outdoors and accessibility to an abundance of nearby cafes, coffee shops, boutiques, yoga/pilates studios and some of the best restaurants in LA. There are three outdoor patios: a (soon to be newly renovated) enclosed front patio shaded by a whimsical lush tree and potted succulents, a back entrance balcony style patio perfect for a bistro table and morning coffee and a shared outdoor dining table with a BBQ grill. Watch a family of squirrels jump from tree to tree or the hummingbirds that frequent the property. The apartment features hardwood and tiled floors, original art deco light fixtures, spacious bedroom, a bright bathroom and a (soon to be) newly renovated kitchen. All rooms feature dimmable lights and plenty of natural light from large windows. There is a basement for storage and one x-tra small driveway parking spot.

(Unit will be unfurnished, renovated & clean)



Pets:

Will consider pets (*Additional Pet Deposit / Fees Apply)



***NO SMOKING***



Amenities:

Central Heating, Oven, Refrigerator, (2) Private Outdoor Patios, a shared outdoor dining patio with bbq, Water, Sewage, 1 Driveway Parking Spot (for XSMALL car only - bmw i3, fiat, mini, vw beetle, honda fit, etc)



(**No Central A/C, No washer/dryer)



Neighborhood:

Enjoy a sense of community in this wonderfully eclectic and artistic residential neighborhood with walking distance to yoga and pilates studios, coffee shops, boutiques, art galleries, cafes, laundromats and dry cleaners, hair salons, organic local grocery store, live music entertainment, Dodger Stadium, restaurants and trails around Elysian Park and the stunning Echo Park Lake. Easy access to the 101, 2, 5, 134, and 110 Freeways. Easy access to Silverlake, Downtown L.A., Atwater Village, Los Feliz, Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, etc.