All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19560 Crystal Ridge Lane
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

19560 Crystal Ridge Lane

19560 Crystal Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19560 Crystal Ridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Guard-gated community, beautiful Porter Ranch Estates. Four Bedroom property with one bedroom downstairs. Private back yard and one common wall. Nicely maintained property with laminate floors throughout most of the home, good sized kitchen. The lower floor has a 4th bedroom used as a den or office or guest room, and there are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. There is a private, 2 car garage with an epoxied floor and lots of storage cabinets. Indoor laundry room. Quiet, cul-de-sac street with extra parking at the end for your guests. This community has a 24 hour guard gate that is manned, and security patrols. Pools, spa, tennis courts and playfields and parks, a great place to play! Wonderful, secure community. Superb schools and close to shopping and the 118 freeway, in the heart of Porter Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane have any available units?
19560 Crystal Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane have?
Some of 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19560 Crystal Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19560 Crystal Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College