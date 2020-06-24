1940 OUTPOST Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool basketball court

Enchanting Mediterranean resort-like villa in the heart of Hollywood Hills. One of LA's finest examples of authentic 1920s architecture. Perched up behind walls of lush landscaping along the foothills of the exclusive Outpost Estates. Fully gated and secured private ground w/ cameras. This refined villa has it all: pristine salt water pool w/ Casita, spa, basketball court, state-of-the-art home theater, authentic details and timeless finishes seamlessly woven in with all the modern conveniences, chef's kitchen, lavish "Jurassic Park" like grounds, stunning home office w/ coffered wooden ceiling, 4 fireplaces inside, Al-Fresco dining beside an outdoor fireplace, BBQ and Big Green Egg outdoor island, waterfall, grand tiled fountain entry, breath taking city views and much more. A true "Celebrity" retreat. California indoor/outdoor living at its best! This villa must be experienced to appreciate. Available fully furnished or unfurnished.