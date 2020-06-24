All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM

1940 OUTPOST Circle

1940 Outpost Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Outpost Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Enchanting Mediterranean resort-like villa in the heart of Hollywood Hills. One of LA's finest examples of authentic 1920s architecture. Perched up behind walls of lush landscaping along the foothills of the exclusive Outpost Estates. Fully gated and secured private ground w/ cameras. This refined villa has it all: pristine salt water pool w/ Casita, spa, basketball court, state-of-the-art home theater, authentic details and timeless finishes seamlessly woven in with all the modern conveniences, chef's kitchen, lavish "Jurassic Park" like grounds, stunning home office w/ coffered wooden ceiling, 4 fireplaces inside, Al-Fresco dining beside an outdoor fireplace, BBQ and Big Green Egg outdoor island, waterfall, grand tiled fountain entry, breath taking city views and much more. A true "Celebrity" retreat. California indoor/outdoor living at its best! This villa must be experienced to appreciate. Available fully furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 OUTPOST Circle have any available units?
1940 OUTPOST Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 OUTPOST Circle have?
Some of 1940 OUTPOST Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 OUTPOST Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1940 OUTPOST Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 OUTPOST Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1940 OUTPOST Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1940 OUTPOST Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1940 OUTPOST Circle offers parking.
Does 1940 OUTPOST Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 OUTPOST Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 OUTPOST Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1940 OUTPOST Circle has a pool.
Does 1940 OUTPOST Circle have accessible units?
No, 1940 OUTPOST Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 OUTPOST Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 OUTPOST Circle has units with dishwashers.
