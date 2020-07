Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Reseda features wood laminate flooring and tile throughout, vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom with walk in closet. Plenty of natural light with access to a private patio between the home and detached 2 car garage. Community pool and spa. Conveniently located near plenty restaurants and shopping. HOA includes basic cable, water and trash.