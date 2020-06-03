All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

19230 Hamlin st 1

19230 Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

19230 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Unit 1 Available 07/25/19 Townhome in a Quiet Park like Community - Property Id: 72332

3 Bed 1.5 bath
Ceramic tiles all thru out the house
All windows with window shutters
Dual Pane windows
Granite Countertop
2 car Garage
Private Patio
Central Air/Heat
Washer/Dryer hook ups

Large Community Pool
2 Full size tennis Court
24hr security
Dog Friendly, Park like community

close to:
101 Freeway
The Village
Topanga Mall
Pierce College
Shopping Center
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72332
Property Id 72332

(RLNE4979988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19230 Hamlin st 1 have any available units?
19230 Hamlin st 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19230 Hamlin st 1 have?
Some of 19230 Hamlin st 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19230 Hamlin st 1 currently offering any rent specials?
19230 Hamlin st 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19230 Hamlin st 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19230 Hamlin st 1 is pet friendly.
Does 19230 Hamlin st 1 offer parking?
Yes, 19230 Hamlin st 1 offers parking.
Does 19230 Hamlin st 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19230 Hamlin st 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19230 Hamlin st 1 have a pool?
Yes, 19230 Hamlin st 1 has a pool.
Does 19230 Hamlin st 1 have accessible units?
No, 19230 Hamlin st 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 19230 Hamlin st 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19230 Hamlin st 1 has units with dishwashers.
