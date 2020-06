Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this recently remodeled 4 BD 2 BA duplex in LA! This property features a newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, wood-like floors, a 2 car garage, and a decorative fireplace! The kitchen features bright new cabinets and new appliances that include a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included! Bedrooms have lots of windows for natural sunshine! Convenient to 110 and 105 freeways, the Forum, Hollywood Casino, STAPLES center, and much more!