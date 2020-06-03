All apartments in Los Angeles
19 - 29th Avenue

19 29th Avenue · (310) 828-7525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 29th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 - 29th Avenue · Avail. now

$6,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2+1 house for rent in Venice with OCEAN VIEW! Literally steps to the sand!! Remodeled, parking, must see! - 19 29th Avenue, Venice, 90291

Monthly rent: $6.895. Security deposit: $5,000.

Bedrooms: 2, Baths: 1.

To view, please call Kristina at 323-702-0049

Beautifully remodeled single family home literally steps to the beach with an OCEAN VIEW!!!

block from the sand in beautiful Venice, just north of Washington Blvd. Luxury Venice beach living!!

Fully furnished 2BR 1BA charming Venice single family home on one of the famous Venice walk streets w/ OCEAN VIEW! Just steps from the beach, the home features an eclectic interior with all new furniture. Walk to countless amazing restaurants/bars, gaze at the sunset or catch a morning wave at the beach! An enclosed private backyard with french doors leading out to a zen garden space with Edison string lights and al fresco dining available for your enjoyment. Includes 2 parking spaces as well as a washer & dryer.

Available for 30 days or more rental term. The home is furnished but for longer term rental could be delivered unfurnished as well. Rent and terms are negotiable!

25 dollar credit check fee. Pets ok with owner approval..

Please call Kristina at 323-702-0049 or view our website at www.roque-mark.com for more info.

(RLNE5067434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 - 29th Avenue have any available units?
19 - 29th Avenue has a unit available for $6,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 - 29th Avenue have?
Some of 19 - 29th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 - 29th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19 - 29th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 - 29th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 - 29th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19 - 29th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19 - 29th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 19 - 29th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 - 29th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 - 29th Avenue have a pool?
No, 19 - 29th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19 - 29th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19 - 29th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19 - 29th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 - 29th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
