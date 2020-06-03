Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2+1 house for rent in Venice with OCEAN VIEW! Literally steps to the sand!! Remodeled, parking, must see! - 19 29th Avenue, Venice, 90291



Monthly rent: $6.895. Security deposit: $5,000.



Bedrooms: 2, Baths: 1.



To view, please call Kristina at 323-702-0049



Beautifully remodeled single family home literally steps to the beach with an OCEAN VIEW!!!



block from the sand in beautiful Venice, just north of Washington Blvd. Luxury Venice beach living!!



Fully furnished 2BR 1BA charming Venice single family home on one of the famous Venice walk streets w/ OCEAN VIEW! Just steps from the beach, the home features an eclectic interior with all new furniture. Walk to countless amazing restaurants/bars, gaze at the sunset or catch a morning wave at the beach! An enclosed private backyard with french doors leading out to a zen garden space with Edison string lights and al fresco dining available for your enjoyment. Includes 2 parking spaces as well as a washer & dryer.



Available for 30 days or more rental term. The home is furnished but for longer term rental could be delivered unfurnished as well. Rent and terms are negotiable!



25 dollar credit check fee. Pets ok with owner approval..



Please call Kristina at 323-702-0049 or view our website at www.roque-mark.com for more info.



(RLNE5067434)