Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18904 Hatteras Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18904 Hatteras Street
18904 W Hatteras St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
18904 W Hatteras St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Beautiful Update Guest House With privet yard gated, Newer paint, central AC. The rent includes, Water, Gas, Electric
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18904 Hatteras Street have any available units?
18904 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 18904 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
18904 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18904 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 18904 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 18904 Hatteras Street offer parking?
No, 18904 Hatteras Street does not offer parking.
Does 18904 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18904 Hatteras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18904 Hatteras Street have a pool?
No, 18904 Hatteras Street does not have a pool.
Does 18904 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 18904 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18904 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18904 Hatteras Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18904 Hatteras Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18904 Hatteras Street has units with air conditioning.
