All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17734 ST RHODA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17734 ST RHODA
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:54 AM

17734 ST RHODA

17734 Rhoda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17734 Rhoda Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17734 ST RHODA have any available units?
17734 ST RHODA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 17734 ST RHODA currently offering any rent specials?
17734 ST RHODA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17734 ST RHODA pet-friendly?
No, 17734 ST RHODA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17734 ST RHODA offer parking?
Yes, 17734 ST RHODA offers parking.
Does 17734 ST RHODA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17734 ST RHODA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17734 ST RHODA have a pool?
No, 17734 ST RHODA does not have a pool.
Does 17734 ST RHODA have accessible units?
No, 17734 ST RHODA does not have accessible units.
Does 17734 ST RHODA have units with dishwashers?
No, 17734 ST RHODA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17734 ST RHODA have units with air conditioning?
No, 17734 ST RHODA does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College