17734 ST RHODA
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:54 AM
1 of 8
17734 ST RHODA
17734 Rhoda Street
No Longer Available
Location
17734 Rhoda Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17734 ST RHODA have any available units?
17734 ST RHODA doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17734 ST RHODA currently offering any rent specials?
17734 ST RHODA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17734 ST RHODA pet-friendly?
No, 17734 ST RHODA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17734 ST RHODA offer parking?
Yes, 17734 ST RHODA offers parking.
Does 17734 ST RHODA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17734 ST RHODA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17734 ST RHODA have a pool?
No, 17734 ST RHODA does not have a pool.
Does 17734 ST RHODA have accessible units?
No, 17734 ST RHODA does not have accessible units.
Does 17734 ST RHODA have units with dishwashers?
No, 17734 ST RHODA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17734 ST RHODA have units with air conditioning?
No, 17734 ST RHODA does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
