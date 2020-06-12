1760 Wilcox Ave.

Amenities

Hi! I will be out-of-state from March to September and am looking for sublets while I am away. This is a studio apartment that comes fully furnished with bed/couch/desk/TV, includes a full kitchen with fridge and dishwasher, full closet and bath. Windows are facing the Hills with the Hollywood sign visible during the day. This location is walking distance from CVS/convenience stores, and is a few blocks from Vine St. which has Trader Joes, Bed Bath & Beyond. Also in the area theres a Floyds, ArcLight Hollywood, Amoeba Records, and a ton of great food and entertainment options. There is also a Metro Red Line stop at Hollywood and Vine, and theres a farmers market open on Selma and Ivar every Sunday...I love this area as it basically has everything that you need in walking distance :)