All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1760 Wilcox Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1760 Wilcox Ave.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1760 Wilcox Ave.

1760 Wilcox Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1760 Wilcox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

dishwasher
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Hi! I will be out-of-state from March to September and am looking for sublets while I am away. This is a studio apartment that comes fully furnished with bed/couch/desk/TV, includes a full kitchen with fridge and dishwasher, full closet and bath. Windows are facing the Hills with the Hollywood sign visible during the day. This location is walking distance from CVS/convenience stores, and is a few blocks from Vine St. which has Trader Joes, Bed Bath & Beyond. Also in the area theres a Floyds, ArcLight Hollywood, Amoeba Records, and a ton of great food and entertainment options. There is also a Metro Red Line stop at Hollywood and Vine, and theres a farmers market open on Selma and Ivar every Sunday...I love this area as it basically has everything that you need in walking distance :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Wilcox Ave. have any available units?
1760 Wilcox Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1760 Wilcox Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Wilcox Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Wilcox Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1760 Wilcox Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1760 Wilcox Ave. offer parking?
No, 1760 Wilcox Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1760 Wilcox Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 Wilcox Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Wilcox Ave. have a pool?
No, 1760 Wilcox Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Wilcox Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1760 Wilcox Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Wilcox Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1760 Wilcox Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1760 Wilcox Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1760 Wilcox Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College