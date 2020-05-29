All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1759 North EDGEMONT Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1759 North EDGEMONT Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

1759 North EDGEMONT Street

1759 N Edgemont St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1759 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Nice spacious first floor two bedrooms one and a half bathroom apartment with one assigned carport parking spot located in the heart of Hollywood. Fireplace in the Living Room. Coin operated Laundry room. Walking distance to Los Feliz Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1759 North EDGEMONT Street have any available units?
1759 North EDGEMONT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1759 North EDGEMONT Street have?
Some of 1759 North EDGEMONT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 North EDGEMONT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1759 North EDGEMONT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 North EDGEMONT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1759 North EDGEMONT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1759 North EDGEMONT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1759 North EDGEMONT Street offers parking.
Does 1759 North EDGEMONT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1759 North EDGEMONT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 North EDGEMONT Street have a pool?
No, 1759 North EDGEMONT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1759 North EDGEMONT Street have accessible units?
No, 1759 North EDGEMONT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 North EDGEMONT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1759 North EDGEMONT Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College