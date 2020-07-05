All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1755 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing large 4 bed 2 ~ bath lower duplex with Pool near UCLA and Westwood Village with great curb appeal. There is a large breakfast area plus a separate dining room for entertaining and formal living area. Fully equipped kitchen including washer and dryer. Bedrooms are all big with lots of closet space and master opens up to pool. This home can come furnished or unfurnished. Located minutes to UCLA, Brentwood, Century City and near the 405/10 freeway for an easy commute, this home sits on an upscale residential street, but yet in the center of a college town. Hurry - this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 KELTON Avenue have any available units?
1755 KELTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 KELTON Avenue have?
Some of 1755 KELTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 KELTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1755 KELTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 KELTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1755 KELTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1755 KELTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1755 KELTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1755 KELTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 KELTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 KELTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1755 KELTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 1755 KELTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1755 KELTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 KELTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 KELTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

