Los Angeles, CA
1751 BUCKINGHAM Road
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

1751 BUCKINGHAM Road

1751 Buckingham Road
Location

1751 Buckingham Road, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This stunning Prairie home has been totally restored. It features five bedrooms and four baths, formal foyer with a grand staircase, hardwood floors, formal dining room, formal living room with original fireplace, den/library with built-ins and original stained glass window. The breakfast room has pocket doors and French doors leading to a sun room overlooking a gorgeous backyard with a vintage fountain and lots of privacy. The kitchen is equipped with quartz counter-tops and SS appliances. There is a separate laundry room. The master suite has a sitting room and huge walk-in closet, rear bedroom with sitting room/office as well. One bedroom down four up. There is a detached guest house and plenty of privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road have any available units?
1751 BUCKINGHAM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road have?
Some of 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road currently offering any rent specials?
1751 BUCKINGHAM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road pet-friendly?
No, 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road offer parking?
Yes, 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road offers parking.
Does 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road have a pool?
No, 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road does not have a pool.
Does 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road have accessible units?
No, 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 BUCKINGHAM Road has units with dishwashers.

