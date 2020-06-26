All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

17441 Sherman Way

17441 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

17441 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated, Wood Flr, Central AC, Granite - Property Id: 144424

17441 Sherman Way Van Nuys CA 91406

UNFURNISHED $3695

FURNISHED $3995

Super Cute & Charming Home
Corner Lot
Fully Remodeled & Renovated
3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
Wood Laminate Flooring
Central AC/Heat
Granite Counter tops
Washer Dryer
Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave
Big Backyard
Parking (Room for 4 to 5 cars)
Will consider one small pet
One year lease

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144424p
Property Id 144424

(RLNE5071173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17441 Sherman Way have any available units?
17441 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17441 Sherman Way have?
Some of 17441 Sherman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17441 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
17441 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17441 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17441 Sherman Way is pet friendly.
Does 17441 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 17441 Sherman Way offers parking.
Does 17441 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17441 Sherman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17441 Sherman Way have a pool?
No, 17441 Sherman Way does not have a pool.
Does 17441 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 17441 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17441 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17441 Sherman Way has units with dishwashers.
