Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:08 AM
17432 Kingsbury
17432 Kingsbury Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
17432 Kingsbury Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful and upgraded one bedroom end unit in Granada Hills.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17432 Kingsbury have any available units?
17432 Kingsbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17432 Kingsbury currently offering any rent specials?
17432 Kingsbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17432 Kingsbury pet-friendly?
No, 17432 Kingsbury is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17432 Kingsbury offer parking?
No, 17432 Kingsbury does not offer parking.
Does 17432 Kingsbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17432 Kingsbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17432 Kingsbury have a pool?
No, 17432 Kingsbury does not have a pool.
Does 17432 Kingsbury have accessible units?
No, 17432 Kingsbury does not have accessible units.
Does 17432 Kingsbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 17432 Kingsbury does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17432 Kingsbury have units with air conditioning?
No, 17432 Kingsbury does not have units with air conditioning.
