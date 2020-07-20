All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd.
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd.

17337 San Fernando Mission Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17337 San Fernando Mission Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For LEASE - Open House - Open house on Saturday 8/17 from 10:30AM to 12:00PM and Sunday 8/18 2:00PM-3:330PM.Fantastic, Spacious 4 Bedroom Granada Hills Home! Ready for Immediate Move-In! - Open house on Saturday 8/17 from 10:30AM to 12:00PM and Sunday 8/18 2:00PM-3:330PM.This comfortable, ranch style family home features a formal front entrance with a large front porch that leads to an elegant family room with beautiful rock style fireplace. The family room is extra large with a cozy feel. The formal dining room being just steps away offers an indoor style grill and can easily hold a huge family dining table or the room could be split into a dining room with sitting area. The kitchen is charming with ample counter and cupboard space with break nook. There is a dedicated laundry space with a walk- in pantry and additional storage space. A private bedroom is located on one side of the house while the other side has 3 additional bedrooms with a plenty of closet space. The 4th bedroom could also function as a play room or additional family room. The home has three bathrooms and a bonus room that could be used as an office. Much of the house as beautiful original hard wood flooring or new wood flooring. There is a beautiful sun room that leads to a massive backyard with mature fruit trees and is a must see. The yard has plenty of space and one could plant a garden for all seasons. The driveway can easily hold multiple vehicles. With the home being well thought out, the possibilities are endless for such a unique floor plan. Sitting back from the street and surrounded by beautiful landscape, this home is secluded and peaceful. The location is perfect with a short distance to great sought out schools, shopping, restaurants and close to freeway access. Please contact Shannon Greene for a private showing at (818) 792-9515 cell/text are great too, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com. Open house on Saturday 8/17 from 10:30AM to 12:00PM and Sunday 8/18 2:00PM-3:330PM.

(RLNE4976431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. have any available units?
17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. have?
Some of 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. offer parking?
No, 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. have a pool?
No, 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
9337 National Blvd
9337 National Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College