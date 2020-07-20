17337 San Fernando Mission Blvd.

Amenities

For LEASE - Open House - Open house on Saturday 8/17 from 10:30AM to 12:00PM and Sunday 8/18 2:00PM-3:330PM.Fantastic, Spacious 4 Bedroom Granada Hills Home! Ready for Immediate Move-In! - Open house on Saturday 8/17 from 10:30AM to 12:00PM and Sunday 8/18 2:00PM-3:330PM.This comfortable, ranch style family home features a formal front entrance with a large front porch that leads to an elegant family room with beautiful rock style fireplace. The family room is extra large with a cozy feel. The formal dining room being just steps away offers an indoor style grill and can easily hold a huge family dining table or the room could be split into a dining room with sitting area. The kitchen is charming with ample counter and cupboard space with break nook. There is a dedicated laundry space with a walk- in pantry and additional storage space. A private bedroom is located on one side of the house while the other side has 3 additional bedrooms with a plenty of closet space. The 4th bedroom could also function as a play room or additional family room. The home has three bathrooms and a bonus room that could be used as an office. Much of the house as beautiful original hard wood flooring or new wood flooring. There is a beautiful sun room that leads to a massive backyard with mature fruit trees and is a must see. The yard has plenty of space and one could plant a garden for all seasons. The driveway can easily hold multiple vehicles. With the home being well thought out, the possibilities are endless for such a unique floor plan. Sitting back from the street and surrounded by beautiful landscape, this home is secluded and peaceful. The location is perfect with a short distance to great sought out schools, shopping, restaurants and close to freeway access. Please contact Shannon Greene for a private showing at (818) 792-9515 cell/text are great too, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com. Open house on Saturday 8/17 from 10:30AM to 12:00PM and Sunday 8/18 2:00PM-3:330PM.



(RLNE4976431)