17179 Chatsworth St. 6

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Unit 6 Available 07/01/19 Lovely 3 Bed/2bath Condo near CSUN and G. Hills HS - Property Id: 72466



Lovely 3 Bed/2bath Condo near CSUN and Granada Hills HS Not Specified units in 9-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. Private 2 car garage, new paint, new tile in kitchen, large closets, in small gated complex in nice, quiet neighborhood. Close to CSUN and in Granada Hills Charter High School neighborhood.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72466

Property Id 72466



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4959937)