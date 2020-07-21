All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

17179 Chatsworth St. 6

17179 Chatsworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

17179 Chatsworth Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 6 Available 07/01/19 Lovely 3 Bed/2bath Condo near CSUN and G. Hills HS - Property Id: 72466

Lovely 3 Bed/2bath Condo near CSUN and Granada Hills HS Not Specified units in 9-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. Private 2 car garage, new paint, new tile in kitchen, large closets, in small gated complex in nice, quiet neighborhood. Close to CSUN and in Granada Hills Charter High School neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72466
Property Id 72466

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 have any available units?
17179 Chatsworth St. 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 have?
Some of 17179 Chatsworth St. 6's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 currently offering any rent specials?
17179 Chatsworth St. 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 pet-friendly?
No, 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 offer parking?
Yes, 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 offers parking.
Does 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 have a pool?
No, 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 does not have a pool.
Does 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 have accessible units?
No, 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17179 Chatsworth St. 6 has units with dishwashers.
