Home
Los Angeles, CA
17045 Baltar Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM
17045 Baltar Street
17045 Baltar Street
No Longer Available
17045 Baltar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Call Dave White (818)371-3969 to schedule a viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17045 Baltar Street have any available units?
17045 Baltar Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17045 Baltar Street currently offering any rent specials?
17045 Baltar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17045 Baltar Street pet-friendly?
No, 17045 Baltar Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17045 Baltar Street offer parking?
No, 17045 Baltar Street does not offer parking.
Does 17045 Baltar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17045 Baltar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17045 Baltar Street have a pool?
Yes, 17045 Baltar Street has a pool.
Does 17045 Baltar Street have accessible units?
No, 17045 Baltar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17045 Baltar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17045 Baltar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17045 Baltar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17045 Baltar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
