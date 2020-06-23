Rent Calculator
1670 s rimpau Blvd
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:46 AM
1 of 9
1670 s rimpau Blvd
1670 South Rimpau Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1670 South Rimpau Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super central to everything in LA. Newly remodeled unit. 5min to nearby freeways, 10 min to Melrose and Hollywood area, 15min to downtown and Santa Monica areas.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1670 s rimpau Blvd have any available units?
1670 s rimpau Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1670 s rimpau Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1670 s rimpau Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 s rimpau Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1670 s rimpau Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1670 s rimpau Blvd offer parking?
No, 1670 s rimpau Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1670 s rimpau Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 s rimpau Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 s rimpau Blvd have a pool?
No, 1670 s rimpau Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1670 s rimpau Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1670 s rimpau Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 s rimpau Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1670 s rimpau Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 s rimpau Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1670 s rimpau Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
