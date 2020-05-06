15843 Saticoy Street Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Pleasant 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on the Lake Balboa neighborhood in Van Nuys, L.A.



It comes with 2 tandem parking.



This unfurnished unit features all-new vinyl flooring and big windows. Its lovely and new kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and oven/range. A shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also available along with A/C wall units and central heating, for climate control. A shower/tub combo and vanity sink cabinet furnished its bathroom. The exterior has a yard and courtyard. No worries, the owner will take care of the yard.



No pets, sorry. Smoking is not allowed, too. Tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, and internet whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage bills.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Blythe Street Park, Louise Park, and Nordhoff Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

169 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

BAK-LAX Bakersfield/LAX - 0.2 mile

237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

162 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile



No Pets Allowed



