Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15843 Saticoy Street Unit C
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

15843 Saticoy Street Unit C

15843 Saticoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

15843 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasant 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on the Lake Balboa neighborhood in Van Nuys, L.A.

It comes with 2 tandem parking.

This unfurnished unit features all-new vinyl flooring and big windows. Its lovely and new kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and oven/range. A shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also available along with A/C wall units and central heating, for climate control. A shower/tub combo and vanity sink cabinet furnished its bathroom. The exterior has a yard and courtyard. No worries, the owner will take care of the yard.

No pets, sorry. Smoking is not allowed, too. Tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, and internet whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage bills.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Blythe Street Park, Louise Park, and Nordhoff Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
169 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
BAK-LAX Bakersfield/LAX - 0.2 mile
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
162 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C have any available units?
15843 Saticoy Street Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C have?
Some of 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
15843 Saticoy Street Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C offers parking.
Does 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C have a pool?
No, 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C have accessible units?
No, 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 15843 Saticoy Street Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

