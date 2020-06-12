All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1555 West 59TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1555 West 59TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1555 West 59TH Place

1555 West 59th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1555 West 59th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Central

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully well maintained Harvard Park home! Rebuilt in 1980, this home offers a nice sized master bedroom and bathroom toward the front with the remaining bedrooms and bathroom toward the providing plenty of privacy to the master. The galley kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet space and houses a separate pantry that doubles as the laundry room. Forget street parking, you'll find sufficient parking spaces in both the front and rear! Located near shopping and the recreation centerSECTION 8 WELCOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 West 59TH Place have any available units?
1555 West 59TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1555 West 59TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
1555 West 59TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 West 59TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 1555 West 59TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1555 West 59TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 1555 West 59TH Place offers parking.
Does 1555 West 59TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 West 59TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 West 59TH Place have a pool?
No, 1555 West 59TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 1555 West 59TH Place have accessible units?
No, 1555 West 59TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 West 59TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 West 59TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1555 West 59TH Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1555 West 59TH Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College