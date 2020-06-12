1555 West 59TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully well maintained Harvard Park home! Rebuilt in 1980, this home offers a nice sized master bedroom and bathroom toward the front with the remaining bedrooms and bathroom toward the providing plenty of privacy to the master. The galley kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet space and houses a separate pantry that doubles as the laundry room. Forget street parking, you'll find sufficient parking spaces in both the front and rear! Located near shopping and the recreation centerSECTION 8 WELCOME