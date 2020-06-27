All apartments in Los Angeles
1549 1/2 Parmer Ave
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

1549 1/2 Parmer Ave

1549 1/2 Parmer Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1549 1/2 Parmer Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous, remodeled lower 1bed/1bath has recently seen a complete modern makeover. Thoughtful designer details throughout elevate this space to high-end living. Complete with private backyard this is sure to please the most discerning consumer. Opportunities galore with the possibility of off-setting your mortgage with great rental income or simply leasing both units! Garage & driveway parking available with laundry located in garage.

Ideal location with close proximity to Elysian Park hiking trails. Echo Park favorites Cookbook, Pollen and Ostrich Farm just a moment away, this property is not to be missed!

Please call Vanessa (310) 699-9224 or Jose (310) 699-0643 to schedule an appointment today.

LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815

(RLNE5047772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

