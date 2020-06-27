1549 1/2 Parmer Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous, remodeled lower 1bed/1bath has recently seen a complete modern makeover. Thoughtful designer details throughout elevate this space to high-end living. Complete with private backyard this is sure to please the most discerning consumer. Opportunities galore with the possibility of off-setting your mortgage with great rental income or simply leasing both units! Garage & driveway parking available with laundry located in garage.



Ideal location with close proximity to Elysian Park hiking trails. Echo Park favorites Cookbook, Pollen and Ostrich Farm just a moment away, this property is not to be missed!



Please call Vanessa (310) 699-9224 or Jose (310) 699-0643 to schedule an appointment today.



LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815



(RLNE5047772)