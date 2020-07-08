All apartments in Los Angeles
1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402

1529 South Westgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1529 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Spacious Top-Floor Condo in Prime West LA Area - No shared walls. Feels like a home. Bright and open floorplan featuring hardwood floors and lots of windows and light. Fireplace in living room, washer/dryer and a convenient powder room for guests. Nice sized dining area off of the well equipped kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances. Secure entry building includes an intercom system at the front of building and in the parking garage. The elevator has security keypad and requires a code to access each floor. Underground parking with two parking spaces in best location of garage. Resort like courtyard and rooftop deck. Great, central area including a brand new Target and YMCA just down the street in addition to numerous restaurants, shopping, transit and a fantastic park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4936709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 have any available units?
1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 have?
Some of 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 currently offering any rent specials?
1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 pet-friendly?
No, 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 offer parking?
Yes, 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 offers parking.
Does 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 have a pool?
No, 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 does not have a pool.
Does 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 have accessible units?
No, 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
