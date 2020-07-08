1529 S. Westgate Ave. #402

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage

Spacious Top-Floor Condo in Prime West LA Area - No shared walls. Feels like a home. Bright and open floorplan featuring hardwood floors and lots of windows and light. Fireplace in living room, washer/dryer and a convenient powder room for guests. Nice sized dining area off of the well equipped kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances. Secure entry building includes an intercom system at the front of building and in the parking garage. The elevator has security keypad and requires a code to access each floor. Underground parking with two parking spaces in best location of garage. Resort like courtyard and rooftop deck. Great, central area including a brand new Target and YMCA just down the street in addition to numerous restaurants, shopping, transit and a fantastic park.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4936709)