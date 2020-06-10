All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1508 East 1ST Street

1508 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1508 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Free-standing mixed-use building located in the heart of exciting Boyle Heights. A few blocks away from the soon-to-be completed 6th St. Viaduct Replacement Project and minutes from the Arts District and Little Tokyo, this prime Boyle Heights property is a true find. Zoned LAM1 and currently built out as live/work. You can walk to Mariachi Plaza or simply cross the street to hop on the Metro Gold Line. Convenient access to the 101, 10, and 5 freeways. Includes 150 sq ft covered/enclosed exterior space. Features exposed brick walls, sealed concrete floors, double-paned casement window, central air, and Nest security cameras. Full kitchen and 1.5 baths. Roll-up security gate. New fire sprinkler system + system monitoring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 East 1ST Street have any available units?
1508 East 1ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 East 1ST Street have?
Some of 1508 East 1ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 East 1ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
1508 East 1ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 East 1ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 1508 East 1ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1508 East 1ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 1508 East 1ST Street offers parking.
Does 1508 East 1ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 East 1ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 East 1ST Street have a pool?
No, 1508 East 1ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 1508 East 1ST Street have accessible units?
No, 1508 East 1ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 East 1ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 East 1ST Street has units with dishwashers.
