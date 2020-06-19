14827 ERWIN Street

Amenities

Renovated Top floor corner unit with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Enter through a secure combination front gate and upstairs to your own recently renovated unit with a large balcony with room for sitting and relaxing. Central Air Conditioning and heat, ceiling fan, dishwasher, stove, oven and lots of storage. Onsite laundry facility. Fantastic Van Nuys location close to Costco, public transit, restaurants and shopping. Secured gated and covered parking. Corner unit with no shared walls. Enjoy everything Van Nuys has to offer.