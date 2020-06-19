All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14655 Delano Street - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14655 Delano Street - 5
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:44 AM

14655 Delano Street - 5

14655 Delano Street · (805) 774-0038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14655 Delano Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
coffee bar
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
Beautiful first-floor apartment. Recently painted, hardwood floors and tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom.

Apartment Amenities:
-A/C
-Stove & Oven
-Hardwood Floors
-Garbage Disposal
-1 Full Bathroom
-Large Closet

AT ONLY $1,395 a month!!!
Included Utilities: Water and Trash.

Close to 101, 405, 118 & 170 Freeway, Shopping Centers, Parks, Schools, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Sherman Oaks Mall, Northridge Mall, North Hills, Panorama City, Balboa Lake, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Encino, North Hollywood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14655 Delano Street - 5 have any available units?
14655 Delano Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14655 Delano Street - 5 have?
Some of 14655 Delano Street - 5's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14655 Delano Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
14655 Delano Street - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14655 Delano Street - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 14655 Delano Street - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14655 Delano Street - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 14655 Delano Street - 5 does offer parking.
Does 14655 Delano Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14655 Delano Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14655 Delano Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 14655 Delano Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 14655 Delano Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 14655 Delano Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 14655 Delano Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14655 Delano Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14655 Delano Street - 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity