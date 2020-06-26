1448 STRADELLA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking hot tub

This is it! Welcome home to this stunning, brand new architectural home, offering the quintessential California indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Designed with warmth and function by award-winning architectural firm E.Y.R.C. Dramatic views of the canyon and reservoir, invites an exhale from the moment you enter. Expansive open floor plan encompasses the living/dining and kitchen for the perfect entertaining environment. Walls of glass that open to both the front and rear yards creating boundless space. Additionally downstairs offers 2 bedrooms plus an office and media/family. Upstairs has a grand master suite with an incredible spa like master bath and spacious walk in closet, walls of glass that open to beautiful substantial patio and sweeping views along with an upper lounge and two bedrooms. How does it get any better than this!