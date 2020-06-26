All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1448 STRADELLA Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1448 STRADELLA Road

1448 Stradella Road · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Stradella Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
This is it! Welcome home to this stunning, brand new architectural home, offering the quintessential California indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Designed with warmth and function by award-winning architectural firm E.Y.R.C. Dramatic views of the canyon and reservoir, invites an exhale from the moment you enter. Expansive open floor plan encompasses the living/dining and kitchen for the perfect entertaining environment. Walls of glass that open to both the front and rear yards creating boundless space. Additionally downstairs offers 2 bedrooms plus an office and media/family. Upstairs has a grand master suite with an incredible spa like master bath and spacious walk in closet, walls of glass that open to beautiful substantial patio and sweeping views along with an upper lounge and two bedrooms. How does it get any better than this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 STRADELLA Road have any available units?
1448 STRADELLA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 STRADELLA Road have?
Some of 1448 STRADELLA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 STRADELLA Road currently offering any rent specials?
1448 STRADELLA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 STRADELLA Road pet-friendly?
No, 1448 STRADELLA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1448 STRADELLA Road offer parking?
Yes, 1448 STRADELLA Road offers parking.
Does 1448 STRADELLA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1448 STRADELLA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 STRADELLA Road have a pool?
No, 1448 STRADELLA Road does not have a pool.
Does 1448 STRADELLA Road have accessible units?
No, 1448 STRADELLA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 STRADELLA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 STRADELLA Road has units with dishwashers.
