Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14441 Foothill Boulevard
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:53 AM
1 of 10
14441 Foothill Boulevard
Location
14441 Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded condominium 3+3 , features laminate floors and carpet throughout the unit, new paint, granite countertops, 3 attached car garage and storage, close to freeways. Read to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14441 Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
14441 Foothill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14441 Foothill Boulevard have?
Some of 14441 Foothill Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14441 Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14441 Foothill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14441 Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14441 Foothill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14441 Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14441 Foothill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14441 Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14441 Foothill Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14441 Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
No, 14441 Foothill Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 14441 Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14441 Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14441 Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14441 Foothill Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
