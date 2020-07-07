1441 South Hayworth Avenue

Amenities

Great Deal in Best Part of Beverlywood for a 2 bedroom totally updated condo! central heat and air, fireplace, high ceilings. The condo is totally renovated and with brand new furniture. Great location, walking distance to all restaurants, bars, hotels. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Contact Ceylan Tecimer 949-500-9045

