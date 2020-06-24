14355 Burbank Blvd

Amenities

This apartment is a beautiful *newly renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, located in van nuys!!!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*large livingroom/dinning room*

*mini kitchennet*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*elegant countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*wood flooring*

*lots of natrual light*

*home warming bath tiles*

*ac in unit*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking:

yes



this apartmnet is located close to the 101 and 405 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,695.00, DEPOSIT $1,695.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4684685)