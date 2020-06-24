All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14355 Burbank Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14355 Burbank Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14355 Burbank Blvd

14355 Burbank Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14355 Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful *newly renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, located in van nuys!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*mini kitchennet*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*wood flooring*
*lots of natrual light*
*home warming bath tiles*
*ac in unit*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes

this apartmnet is located close to the 101 and 405 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,695.00, DEPOSIT $1,695.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4684685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14355 Burbank Blvd have any available units?
14355 Burbank Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14355 Burbank Blvd have?
Some of 14355 Burbank Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14355 Burbank Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14355 Burbank Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14355 Burbank Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14355 Burbank Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 14355 Burbank Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 14355 Burbank Blvd offers parking.
Does 14355 Burbank Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14355 Burbank Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14355 Burbank Blvd have a pool?
No, 14355 Burbank Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 14355 Burbank Blvd have accessible units?
No, 14355 Burbank Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 14355 Burbank Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14355 Burbank Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College