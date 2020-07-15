Rent Calculator
14330 Astoria Street
14330 Astoria Street
14330 W Astoria St
·
No Longer Available
Location
14330 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom ,two bath with large backyard ,carport and easy accesss. House has large single master upstairs .
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23326
(RLNE4577467)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14330 Astoria Street have any available units?
14330 Astoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14330 Astoria Street have?
Some of 14330 Astoria Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14330 Astoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
14330 Astoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14330 Astoria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14330 Astoria Street is pet friendly.
Does 14330 Astoria Street offer parking?
Yes, 14330 Astoria Street offers parking.
Does 14330 Astoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14330 Astoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14330 Astoria Street have a pool?
No, 14330 Astoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 14330 Astoria Street have accessible units?
No, 14330 Astoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14330 Astoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14330 Astoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
