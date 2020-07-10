All apartments in Los Angeles
1428 E 54th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:40 AM

1428 E 54th Street

1428 East 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1428 East 54th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Central Alameda

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease starting 7/1/2020. Drive by first, if still interested then call Lee Markus at 626-991-2300 for an appointment to see the interior.
NOTE: The exterior of the building will be painted in the near future.

Luxurious top floor, completely remodeled apartment unit. (Apartment is located on the top floor in an attached 4-plex building). Three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space along with 2 bathrooms with new everything. When I say new, I mean new! This unit was taken down to the studs with new plumbing, electrical, insulation, drywall, recessed lights in the living room and kitchen. New tiles in the showers, bathrooms, and kitchen, new laminate floors throughout the rest of the unit, new windows, new paint, new moldings/casings, new toilets/sinks/showers/faucets/light fixtures, new kitchen cabinets/quartz counters/sink/faucet/garbage disposal. All new light switches and outlets. Wall heater and water heater located in the hallway. Nice view of downtown LA. Comes with 1 single garage at the rear of the property (alley access) for your car or storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 E 54th Street have any available units?
1428 E 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1428 E 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1428 E 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 E 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1428 E 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1428 E 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1428 E 54th Street offers parking.
Does 1428 E 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 E 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 E 54th Street have a pool?
No, 1428 E 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1428 E 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 1428 E 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 E 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 E 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 E 54th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1428 E 54th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
