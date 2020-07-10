1428 E 54th Street

Amenities

Lease starting 7/1/2020. Drive by first, if still interested then call Lee Markus at 626-991-2300 for an appointment to see the interior.

NOTE: The exterior of the building will be painted in the near future.



Luxurious top floor, completely remodeled apartment unit. (Apartment is located on the top floor in an attached 4-plex building). Three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space along with 2 bathrooms with new everything. When I say new, I mean new! This unit was taken down to the studs with new plumbing, electrical, insulation, drywall, recessed lights in the living room and kitchen. New tiles in the showers, bathrooms, and kitchen, new laminate floors throughout the rest of the unit, new windows, new paint, new moldings/casings, new toilets/sinks/showers/faucets/light fixtures, new kitchen cabinets/quartz counters/sink/faucet/garbage disposal. All new light switches and outlets. Wall heater and water heater located in the hallway. Nice view of downtown LA. Comes with 1 single garage at the rear of the property (alley access) for your car or storage.