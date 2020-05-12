All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 31 2019 at 8:57 AM

1426 W.225th St

1426 W 225th St · No Longer Available
Location

1426 W 225th St, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

garage
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newl kitchen Quartz counter tops
Refurbished kitchen cabinets
New vinyl planks in kitchen and bathroom
Carpet in living room and bedrooms
Plenty of kitchen cabinet space
Stove is included
Dining Area
Spacious Living Room
Window Blinds
Nice-Sized bedrooms
Large closets in all 3 bedrooms
Spacious bathroom with plenty of cabinets
Additional Storage shelves in hallway

Amenities

Water
Trash
Stove
Shared Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 W.225th St have any available units?
1426 W.225th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 W.225th St have?
Some of 1426 W.225th St's amenities include garage, extra storage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 W.225th St currently offering any rent specials?
1426 W.225th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 W.225th St pet-friendly?
No, 1426 W.225th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1426 W.225th St offer parking?
Yes, 1426 W.225th St offers parking.
Does 1426 W.225th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 W.225th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 W.225th St have a pool?
No, 1426 W.225th St does not have a pool.
Does 1426 W.225th St have accessible units?
No, 1426 W.225th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 W.225th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 W.225th St does not have units with dishwashers.
