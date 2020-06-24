1425 E 22nd St

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home South of DTLA - Open House Sunday (12/15) 10:30AM-11AM



The living room, dining room and bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. The large windows throughout the living space give you a large amount of natural light.



The kitchen has granite countertops and large amounts of storage. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, microwave and stackable washer/dryer.



The backyard has a single car garage and two additional storage units.



Contact the Leasing Department at 888-721-2228 x6 or Leasing@goldenbeemanagement.com



(RLNE5342446)