1425 E 22nd St

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home South of DTLA - Open House Sunday (12/15) 10:30AM-11AM
The living room, dining room and bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. The large windows throughout the living space give you a large amount of natural light.
The kitchen has granite countertops and large amounts of storage. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, microwave and stackable washer/dryer.
The backyard has a single car garage and two additional storage units.
