Los Angeles, CA
1425 E 22nd St
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

1425 E 22nd St

1425 East 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1425 East 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home South of DTLA - Open House Sunday (12/15) 10:30AM-11AM

The living room, dining room and bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. The large windows throughout the living space give you a large amount of natural light.

The kitchen has granite countertops and large amounts of storage. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, microwave and stackable washer/dryer.

The backyard has a single car garage and two additional storage units.

Contact the Leasing Department at 888-721-2228 x6 or Leasing@goldenbeemanagement.com

(RLNE5342446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 E 22nd St have any available units?
1425 E 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 E 22nd St have?
Some of 1425 E 22nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 E 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1425 E 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 E 22nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 E 22nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1425 E 22nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1425 E 22nd St offers parking.
Does 1425 E 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 E 22nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 E 22nd St have a pool?
No, 1425 E 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1425 E 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 1425 E 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 E 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 E 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

