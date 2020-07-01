All apartments in Los Angeles
1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4

1416 Echo Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bike storage
1416 1/4 Echo Park Ave. - Property Id: 224018

Apartment:
One bedroom with a large open concept living area, brand new kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout and plenty of closet space.

Property:
A wonderful Mediterranean style courtyard community that feels intimate but sits in the heart of Echo Park. Our apartments are spread across eleven duplex and triplex buildings, separated by magical interior courtyards and serene common areas. The building includes communal laundry, outdoor patio space, and bike racks, and we are pet-friendly.

Neighborhood:
Located in prime Echo Park, one of LA's most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. We are moments away from lively restaurants, the Friday farmer's market, bars on Sunset, boutique businesses, and the beautifully revived Echo Park Lake. Our neighborhood is also centrally located to all LA has to offer, with Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz just minutes away and immediate access to mass transit and major freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224018
Property Id 224018

(RLNE5558484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 have any available units?
1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 have?
Some of 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 offer parking?
No, 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 have a pool?
No, 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 have accessible units?
No, 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Echo Park Ave 1/4 does not have units with dishwashers.

