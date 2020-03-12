All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

14144 Dickens St 111

14144 Dickens Street · (323) 577-5337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14144 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 111 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unit 111 Available 07/01/20 2 Bed + Den & 2 Bath - Property Id: 230310

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath + a bonus room that can be used as an office, den or playroom. Features include high ceilings, open floor plan, new refrigerator, new stove, extra large formal dining room and large master with walk in closet. Enjoy building amenities; social room, pool, gym, jacuzzi and controlled access with a gated garage with 2 tandem parking spaces.This unit is conveniently located south of the Ventura boulevard in a quiet area of Sherman oaks near cafes, bars, restaurants, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. Pet friendly building with easy access to private exterior area that leads to the street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230310
Property Id 230310

(RLNE5832893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14144 Dickens St 111 have any available units?
14144 Dickens St 111 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14144 Dickens St 111 have?
Some of 14144 Dickens St 111's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14144 Dickens St 111 currently offering any rent specials?
14144 Dickens St 111 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14144 Dickens St 111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14144 Dickens St 111 is pet friendly.
Does 14144 Dickens St 111 offer parking?
Yes, 14144 Dickens St 111 does offer parking.
Does 14144 Dickens St 111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14144 Dickens St 111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14144 Dickens St 111 have a pool?
Yes, 14144 Dickens St 111 has a pool.
Does 14144 Dickens St 111 have accessible units?
No, 14144 Dickens St 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 14144 Dickens St 111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14144 Dickens St 111 has units with dishwashers.
