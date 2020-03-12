14144 Dickens St 111

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub

Unit 111 Available 07/01/20 2 Bed + Den & 2 Bath - Property Id: 230310



Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath + a bonus room that can be used as an office, den or playroom. Features include high ceilings, open floor plan, new refrigerator, new stove, extra large formal dining room and large master with walk in closet. Enjoy building amenities; social room, pool, gym, jacuzzi and controlled access with a gated garage with 2 tandem parking spaces.This unit is conveniently located south of the Ventura boulevard in a quiet area of Sherman oaks near cafes, bars, restaurants, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. Pet friendly building with easy access to private exterior area that leads to the street.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230310

Property Id 230310



(RLNE5832893)