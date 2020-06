Amenities

Very rare to find this fabulous SFR style townhouse near LA Arts District and Little Tokyo. Home features 3 bed + 2.5 bath. It's Newly painted inside. Laminated wood floor thoughout the house. Double panel Windows with blinders. This is Side by Side attached garage. Kitchen and baths are recently upgraded. Easy access to the 5, 10, 101, 110, & 60 freeways. Great location. Very quiet neighborhood. Must See!