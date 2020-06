Amenities

recently painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a huge lot. You will have complete use of the house except the garage GU(rented). Parking for 2-4 cars. Owner lives in a back house, the lot is over 1/2 acre. Kitchen has been updated and looks fresh. Seller willing to entertain Section 8 Tenants. House not yet approved for Section 8.