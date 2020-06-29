All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1350 Curson Avenue

1350 South Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1350 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Bev. Hills adjacent.Completely remodeled gorgeous home, with jetted tub, hardwood floors in all bedrooms, hall, living & dining rooms, tile in baths & kitchen; New kitchen bright and light with breakfast nook, with quartz counters, S.S. appliances,laundry room with new washer/dryer, beautiful lush tropical landscaping, fence and gated private back yard with water feature and HOT TUB. Parking in driveway. Wonderful, sought after Wilshire Vista neighborhood, walk to restaurants, coffee shops, etc. Very Centrally located..... Within 5 to 10 to 20 minutes of Beverly Hills,W. Hollywood, down town Los Angeles, Culver City, LAX airport, Hancock Park, Korea Town, and much more! Separate newly built single guest unit in the garage with kitchen, full bath with tub/shower, stack-able washer/dryer, wood floors, A/C and heat and more. Great to use as office, guest house, Nanys quarters,or rent out as vacation home, sublet ok!! Or Rent Main house for $5,750/mo separately & guest house for $2,550/mo. Or rent both together for $7,550/mo Call for details.OPEN HOUSE Sunday March 17, 2019 from 2 to 5 pm or contact us for your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Curson Avenue have any available units?
1350 Curson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 Curson Avenue have?
Some of 1350 Curson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Curson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Curson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Curson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1350 Curson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1350 Curson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Curson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1350 Curson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 Curson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Curson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1350 Curson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Curson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1350 Curson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Curson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 Curson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
