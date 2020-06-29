1350 Curson Avenue

Amenities

Bev. Hills adjacent.Completely remodeled gorgeous home, with jetted tub, hardwood floors in all bedrooms, hall, living & dining rooms, tile in baths & kitchen; New kitchen bright and light with breakfast nook, with quartz counters, S.S. appliances,laundry room with new washer/dryer, beautiful lush tropical landscaping, fence and gated private back yard with water feature and HOT TUB. Parking in driveway. Wonderful, sought after Wilshire Vista neighborhood, walk to restaurants, coffee shops, etc. Very Centrally located..... Within 5 to 10 to 20 minutes of Beverly Hills,W. Hollywood, down town Los Angeles, Culver City, LAX airport, Hancock Park, Korea Town, and much more! Separate newly built single guest unit in the garage with kitchen, full bath with tub/shower, stack-able washer/dryer, wood floors, A/C and heat and more. Great to use as office, guest house, Nanys quarters,or rent out as vacation home, sublet ok!! Or Rent Main house for $5,750/mo separately & guest house for $2,550/mo. Or rent both together for $7,550/mo Call for details.OPEN HOUSE Sunday March 17, 2019 from 2 to 5 pm or contact us for your personal tour.