Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1346 57th
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1346 57th
1346 W 57th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1346 W 57th St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled home, great for a BIG family! Has plenty of PARKING! Comes with furniture on the images.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1346 57th have any available units?
1346 57th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1346 57th currently offering any rent specials?
1346 57th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 57th pet-friendly?
No, 1346 57th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1346 57th offer parking?
Yes, 1346 57th offers parking.
Does 1346 57th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 57th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 57th have a pool?
No, 1346 57th does not have a pool.
Does 1346 57th have accessible units?
No, 1346 57th does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 57th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 57th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1346 57th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1346 57th does not have units with air conditioning.
