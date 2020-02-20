Rent Calculator
1340 E 51st St - 4
1340 E 51st St - 4
1340 East 51st Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1340 East 51st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Central Alameda
Amenities
granite counters
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available Now This 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath unit is located in a small complex filled with great neighbors. The Unit Features Granite Countertops, Wood Cabinets, Tile Floors and is an Upstairs Unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1340 E 51st St - 4 have any available units?
1340 E 51st St - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1340 E 51st St - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1340 E 51st St - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 E 51st St - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1340 E 51st St - 4 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1340 E 51st St - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1340 E 51st St - 4 offers parking.
Does 1340 E 51st St - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 E 51st St - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 E 51st St - 4 have a pool?
No, 1340 E 51st St - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1340 E 51st St - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1340 E 51st St - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 E 51st St - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 E 51st St - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 E 51st St - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 E 51st St - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
