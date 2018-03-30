1335 South HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

Price Reduction! Ready for new tenant! Beautiful, newly renovated top floor modern 3 bedroom / 2 bath unit is light filled and is centrally located near Miracle Mile on a quiet street. Spacious and open, the cook's kitchen offers all newer appliances, including stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer and tankless water heater There are two off-street parking spaces and a large backyard that is perfect for entertaining and barbecues. Very convenient to DTLA, the Grove, LACMA and walking distance to many restaurants and shopping on Pico/La Brea/San Vincente. One block from the new Spouts grocery. Available furnished or unfurnished.