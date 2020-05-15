1331 Roxbury Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy dual master 2 bed; 2 bath condo in prime Westwood area. All modern top of the line Bosch appliances. Recently remodeled; hardwood floors throughout. First floor, easy access. Patio area off one master bedroom. Central air and heat; recessed lighting; community laundry next to unit on first floor; washer is free; only pay for dryer. Carport parking with alley access. Close to dining and shops. Minutes to Beverly Hills, Century City and downtown Westwood. Must see! Apply on rentspree.com