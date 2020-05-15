All apartments in Los Angeles
1331 Roxbury Drive

1331 South Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1331 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cozy dual master 2 bed; 2 bath condo in prime Westwood area. All modern top of the line Bosch appliances. Recently remodeled; hardwood floors throughout. First floor, easy access. Patio area off one master bedroom. Central air and heat; recessed lighting; community laundry next to unit on first floor; washer is free; only pay for dryer. Carport parking with alley access. Close to dining and shops. Minutes to Beverly Hills, Century City and downtown Westwood. Must see! Apply on rentspree.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Roxbury Drive have any available units?
1331 Roxbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 Roxbury Drive have?
Some of 1331 Roxbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Roxbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Roxbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Roxbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1331 Roxbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1331 Roxbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1331 Roxbury Drive offers parking.
Does 1331 Roxbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 Roxbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Roxbury Drive have a pool?
No, 1331 Roxbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Roxbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 1331 Roxbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Roxbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 Roxbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

