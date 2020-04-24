All apartments in Los Angeles
133 W 67th Street
133 W 67th Street

133 West 67th Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 West 67th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Newly painted 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom front unit of a Duplex with a carport space for 4 cars. Tile flooring throughout. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. New external screens installed throughout. Laundry hookups in house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 W 67th Street have any available units?
133 W 67th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 133 W 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 W 67th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 W 67th Street pet-friendly?
No, 133 W 67th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 133 W 67th Street offer parking?
Yes, 133 W 67th Street offers parking.
Does 133 W 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 W 67th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 W 67th Street have a pool?
No, 133 W 67th Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 W 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 133 W 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 W 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 W 67th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 W 67th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 W 67th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
