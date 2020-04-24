133 W 67th Street

133 West 67th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003 CANNDU
Newly painted 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom front unit of a Duplex with a carport space for 4 cars. Tile flooring throughout. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. New external screens installed throughout. Laundry hookups in house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
