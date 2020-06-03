133 N Edgemont St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is a large, beautiful and cozy (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near korea town / hollywood!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, semi open concept kitchen and wood flooring throughout.

Additionally, the unit complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*semi open concept*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*modern light fixtures*

*wood flooring throughout*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking:

yes



just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!



Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood



monthly rent $1,495.00, DEPOSIT $1,495.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278



(RLNE4606763)