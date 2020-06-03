133 N Edgemont St

Amenities
This apartment is a large, beautiful and cozy (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near korea town / hollywood!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, semi open concept kitchen and wood flooring throughout.
Additionally, the unit complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.
Aprtment features:
*semi open concept*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures*
*wood flooring throughout*
building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
utilities:
water and trash included!!!
Parking:
yes
just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!
Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood
monthly rent $1,495.00, DEPOSIT $1,495.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278
(RLNE4606763)