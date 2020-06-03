All apartments in Los Angeles
133 N Edgemont St
133 N Edgemont St

133 North Edgemont Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 North Edgemont Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a large, beautiful and cozy (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near korea town / hollywood!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, semi open concept kitchen and wood flooring throughout.
Additionally, the unit complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*semi open concept*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures*
*wood flooring throughout*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes

just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

monthly rent $1,495.00, DEPOSIT $1,495.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278

(RLNE4606763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 N Edgemont St have any available units?
133 N Edgemont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 N Edgemont St have?
Some of 133 N Edgemont St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 N Edgemont St currently offering any rent specials?
133 N Edgemont St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 N Edgemont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 N Edgemont St is pet friendly.
Does 133 N Edgemont St offer parking?
Yes, 133 N Edgemont St does offer parking.
Does 133 N Edgemont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 N Edgemont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 N Edgemont St have a pool?
No, 133 N Edgemont St does not have a pool.
Does 133 N Edgemont St have accessible units?
No, 133 N Edgemont St does not have accessible units.
Does 133 N Edgemont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 N Edgemont St does not have units with dishwashers.
