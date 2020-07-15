1314 ALLESANDRO Street

Amenities

Come and see this open and bright Bungalow. A creative haven in prime Echo Park. High ceilings, hand hewn cabinets and shelves and outdoor deck and garden make this a peaceful and welcoming respite from the hustle and bustle. Additional separate 100 square foot studio/workshop included. House is on a large lot with another, separated by a fence and private. Main house is occupied by owner. House has separate private entry gate and address. Tenant pays all utilities. All tenants must carry renters insurance. Will consider pets. Long term lease only. Available now.