All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1314 ALLESANDRO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1314 ALLESANDRO Street
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:48 AM

1314 ALLESANDRO Street

1314 Allesandro Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1314 Allesandro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see this open and bright Bungalow. A creative haven in prime Echo Park. High ceilings, hand hewn cabinets and shelves and outdoor deck and garden make this a peaceful and welcoming respite from the hustle and bustle. Additional separate 100 square foot studio/workshop included. House is on a large lot with another, separated by a fence and private. Main house is occupied by owner. House has separate private entry gate and address. Tenant pays all utilities. All tenants must carry renters insurance. Will consider pets. Long term lease only. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 ALLESANDRO Street have any available units?
1314 ALLESANDRO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1314 ALLESANDRO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1314 ALLESANDRO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 ALLESANDRO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 ALLESANDRO Street is pet friendly.
Does 1314 ALLESANDRO Street offer parking?
No, 1314 ALLESANDRO Street does not offer parking.
Does 1314 ALLESANDRO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 ALLESANDRO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 ALLESANDRO Street have a pool?
No, 1314 ALLESANDRO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1314 ALLESANDRO Street have accessible units?
No, 1314 ALLESANDRO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 ALLESANDRO Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 ALLESANDRO Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 ALLESANDRO Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 ALLESANDRO Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College