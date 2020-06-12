All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13 LATIMER Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13 LATIMER Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

13 LATIMER Road

13 Latimer Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13 Latimer Road, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
SHORT TERM LEASE 1-4 MONTHS. Sunny, Rustic Canyon oasis ideally placed on the Northeastern section of this oversized parcel bookended by an oak tree grove and a 1960's style pool and grounds. Spacious public rooms, seamlessly interphase with the open cooks kitchen, dining and family lounge areas accented by double fireplaces. The platform provides a quintessential indoor outdoor Southern California experience. The house offers a luxurious master bedroom privately situated on the second floor plus a large second bedroom and maids quarter on the primary level. Located a stones throw from Rustic Canyon Park, Canyon Elementary, State Beach and Canyon Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 LATIMER Road have any available units?
13 LATIMER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 LATIMER Road have?
Some of 13 LATIMER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 LATIMER Road currently offering any rent specials?
13 LATIMER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 LATIMER Road pet-friendly?
No, 13 LATIMER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13 LATIMER Road offer parking?
No, 13 LATIMER Road does not offer parking.
Does 13 LATIMER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 LATIMER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 LATIMER Road have a pool?
Yes, 13 LATIMER Road has a pool.
Does 13 LATIMER Road have accessible units?
No, 13 LATIMER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13 LATIMER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 LATIMER Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College