13 LATIMER Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

SHORT TERM LEASE 1-4 MONTHS. Sunny, Rustic Canyon oasis ideally placed on the Northeastern section of this oversized parcel bookended by an oak tree grove and a 1960's style pool and grounds. Spacious public rooms, seamlessly interphase with the open cooks kitchen, dining and family lounge areas accented by double fireplaces. The platform provides a quintessential indoor outdoor Southern California experience. The house offers a luxurious master bedroom privately situated on the second floor plus a large second bedroom and maids quarter on the primary level. Located a stones throw from Rustic Canyon Park, Canyon Elementary, State Beach and Canyon Square.