127 N Reno St #3
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

127 N Reno St #3

127 North Reno Street · No Longer Available
Location

127 North Reno Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rampart Village

Amenities

media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
&nbsp; We have multiple showing times during the week to choose from!&nbsp; &nbsp;TO RSVP&nbsp; &nbsp;just visit this&nbsp;link:____ bit.ly/showingtimes___ to snag your spot! &nbsp; Let s face it, you re not looking for just a place to rest your head. You want a place to get things done. You need a place that can keep up with you. Because when your head isn't resting its thinking about that next project. This studio is ready to help you create. First off, It lets in lots of sunlight which sets your mood on the right course and overall makes it a pleasant experience. That s just science. Now you re feeling good, you are soaking up the vitamin D and then, flash, you get an idea on what to write that paper on or perhaps your next screenplay. Well, where should you write it up? Double flash, baby! You can work on the built-in desk space so conveniently available for that wonderful brain of yours to work. All your storage needs are taken care of because this place has lots of built in storage. Need another spark of genius to occur? Let your surroundings be your muse. Your location is everything adjacent. For an extra boost to the brain get some work juice at Tactile coffee. It is&nbsp;cute, its delicious and its right around the corner. There are all sorts of ways to get your mind moving. Maybe get inspired by others creative genius. Head over to The Bootleg Theater for comedy, music, cinema and theater. Perhaps nature is your thing. Unlock that next idea by taking in some fresh air in MacArthur Park. Head the other way to Echo Park. Sitting in a large plastic swan always gets the mind creating. Maybe you could write something about a ridiculously charming person that writes copy for apartment listings by day and is an international super-spy by night. Just spit balling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 N Reno St #3 have any available units?
127 N Reno St #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 127 N Reno St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
127 N Reno St #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 N Reno St #3 pet-friendly?
No, 127 N Reno St #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 127 N Reno St #3 offer parking?
No, 127 N Reno St #3 does not offer parking.
Does 127 N Reno St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 N Reno St #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 N Reno St #3 have a pool?
No, 127 N Reno St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 127 N Reno St #3 have accessible units?
No, 127 N Reno St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 127 N Reno St #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 N Reno St #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 N Reno St #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 N Reno St #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

